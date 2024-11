At Madras

The sixth anniversary of the Armistice Day was celebrated to-day in the city with much solemnity. Special commemoration service were conducted in the Cathedral in the city and special hymns and prayers were offered. At 11 a.m., the signal gun from the fort was fired and the whole traffic was suspended and there was a complete cessation of all normal business for two minutes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.