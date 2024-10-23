London, Oct. 22: “The Science of Public Finance” covering 677 pages by Mr. Findlay Shirras is published by Macmillans. In the preface, Mr. Shirras remarks that public finance, federal and provincial, seems to have received at the hands of the framer of the new Indian constitution not quite the adequate treatment that so important an issue deserved. There are in India sources of revenue untouched for example, inheritance taxes and taxation on agricultural incomes.

