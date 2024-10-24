Trichur, Oct. 23: Old manuscripts and historical records in Malayalam kept in the libraries of Tamil Nadu are valuable treasures and there is no question of transfering them to Kerala, said Mr. V.R. Nedunchezian, Education Minister of Tamil Nadu, here to-day. He was answering pressmen whether his government was considering the Kerala government’s request for transfer of the records which formed part of collections when Malabar was part of erstwhile Madras State.

Mr. Nedunchezian, however, said that the Tamil Nadu Government would be happy to allow taking of copies of these works if Kerala was interested.

The Tamil Nadu Minister who is on a visit to places of cultural importance in Kerala like Kodungallur, Guruvayur and Kalady said that the Tamil Nadu Government would consider how it could help in the development of Kodungallur, the abode of Kannaki and the birthplace of Ilango Adigal, the author of Silappathikaram. He said that correspondence was still going on between the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on the preservation of the Mangala Devi temple inside Kerala on the Tamil Nadu border which is also believed to be a Kannaki temple. Tamil Nadu would be prepared to help in the development of this place as a tourist place if Kerala was willing. He, however, agreed that there was difference of opinion among historians about this claim over this temple and said that Kodungallur might be the original Kannaki temple where the idol brought by Cheran Chenguttavan was installed.

