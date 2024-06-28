GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | Accord with Sri Lanka on Kachativu
Premium

Published - June 28, 2024 05:17 am IST

New Delhi, June 27: A comprehensive agreement has been reached between India and Sri Lanka on matters relating to the boundary between the two countries in the waters of Palk Bay and related issues including the question of Kachativu.

An official spokesman who disclosed this here to-day, however, declined to give the details of the agreement which will be announced to-morrow evening.

In 1968, Ceylon’s ‘occupation’ of Katchatheevu sparked a debate

It is learnt from authoritative sources that Sri Lanka’s claim over the island has been conceded. This has been done on the basis of a fresh delimitation of the territorial waters in Palk Bay in such a way that it will automatically settle the issue without going further into the historical claims of either side to the disputed islet.

Watch | The politics of Katchatheevu

The Government of India is reported to have taken care to safeguard the fishing rights and navigational rights of India off this island.

