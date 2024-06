Berlin, June 27: Following upon M. Herriot’s declaration in the Chamber with regard to expelled Germans, permission has already been given to 80,000 persons to return to French occupied territory. The return of the majority of expelled persons will be rendered possible shortly and the majority of those imprisoned at the time of the Ruhr conflict will be freed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.