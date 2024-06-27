Chandigarh, June 26: The President, Mr. V.V. Giri, to-day called for gearing up of the educational system to meet the social needs of the society. “Unless we give the youth a stake in the future by assuring them of job prospects, the outlook is indeed gloomy,” the President warned.

Mr. Giri was speaking after laying the foundation stone of Lala Achint Ram auditorium in the premises of Lala Lajpat Rai Bhavan here.

He said the energies of the youth and their enthusiasm were being diverted to “wrong channels”. In convocations students shout “we want jobs and not degrees.” Have we ever thought of the significance of this genuine demand?” Mr. Giri asked.

Mr. Giri repeated his suggestion that there should be a one-year holiday from the university after they completed their matriculation. The students should be made to work on the land and also learn to operate cottage industries during this period, he said.

“The divorce between intellect and labour is the bane of our agriculture and we must end this by making more and more of our educated people take to agriculture,” he said and added once the youth saw the opportunity of a new and meaningful life they would like to settle down in villages.

Mr. Giri said he was of the firm belief that a return to the Gandhian ideals was the only way to solve the crisis the country was facing to-day.

Mr. Giri said these sins were present in the society in a virulent form and called for steps to remove them.