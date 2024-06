Paris, June 26: The Havas Agency says Professor Calmette of the Pasteur Institute has invented a vaccine for the prevention of tuberculosis composed of baccilli carefully enfeebled by 230 successive processes. A hundred experiments have already been made on animals and 217 new-born children showing symptoms of likelihood of tuberculosis were administered the vaccine. All babies were under observation for 18 months and so far none has showed any sign of the disease developing.

