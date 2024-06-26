New Delhi, June 25: The Chogyal of Sikkim arrived here to-night for discussion with the Government of India on the new Constitution for the Himalayan Kingdom. The Chogyal left Gangtok early this morning with some senior officials in the wake of the State-wide protest, launched by the supporters of the Sikkim Congress against his reluctance to give assent to the new Constitution Bill.

The draft Constitution sought to usher in a democratic set-up which implied considerable curtailment of the Chogyal’s powers and position. The Sikkim ruler is reported to have felt that some of the provisions went against the Indo-Sikkimese Treaty of 1950.

The Chogyal is expected to put forward his case in detail when he meets the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister here tomorrow.

From the observations he made to pressmen soon after his arrival here it was clear that he had strong reservations on the draft Constitution. He contended that the Assembly had not yet passed the resolution containing its recommendations on the Bill, he added. He also denied that during his last visit to Delhi he had indicated his consent to the clauses in the draft Constitution. According to him, he had told the Indian authorities that he would study the draft and convey his comments to the Prime Minister.

The Sikkim Ruler denied that he was holding back from signing the draft Constitution Bill. Asked about the delay in giving his assent to it, he replied that the Bill went before the Assembly on June 20 for consideration and its recommendations had now come to him in the form of a resolution. “It has not been discussed as a Bill yet. These recommendations are receiving my consideration. It will take a little time as you will appreciate that it is a constitutional matter,” he added.