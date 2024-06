Bombay, June 25: The “Advocate of India”, an oldest English evening daily paper of Bombay, the property of Messrs. F.F. Gordon Ltd. in liquidation, was sold by auction this evening. Bidding opened at Rs. 70,000 and closed at a lakh and a quarter at which price the property was secured jointly by Messrs. D.R. Vaidya, Architect and R.F. Munshi, Barrister.

