Kuala Lumpur, June 23: Since the beginning of the conference, Pakistan has been canvassing for a resolution that could cite the Indian explosion as a threat to the security of smaller countries in the sub-continent and of other non-nuclear nations.

But countries like Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Malaysia and Egypt opposed the move.

They considered that India could not be singled out. It was agreed that a discussion in general terms on all nuclear tests could be had on the agenda.

At the officials’ meeting, Pakistan wanted the conference formally to call upon the five nuclear powers to give an assurance of security to non-nuclear nations around India.

Pakistan said that if all the five powers were not prepared to give a joint assurance, then individual nations should be approached.

The Pakistani delegation spokesman today denied a report that Pakistan sought to condemn India for the nuclear test. He also deplored “tendentious reporting” of the conference by some news agencies in regard to Pakistan’s proposed item on strengthening the security of non-nuclear States. Neither the conference nor its committees had yet taken up Pakistan’s proposed item for substantive consideration, he added.

Out of 30 delegates, only a few countries touched on the nuclear test.

Pakistan’s Defence and Foreign Minister, Mr. Aziz Ahmed said Pakistan’s concern over the Indian test did not arise merely on account of its own security or of regional disequilibrium.

