Bombay, June 24: The Board of Directors have learnt of the several unauthorised and unjustified rumours about the Tata Iron and Steel Company’s position and about the intention of the Board to reduce the capital of the Company. The Board have this day completed arrangements for further finance in this Company, and with the co-operation of the shareholders and the investing public, the Board are confident that the necessity for reducing the capital of reconstructing the Company will not arise.

