Rangoon, June 20: The Burma Chamber of Commerce received a letter from the Secretary to the Financial Commissioner. Burma, from which it appeared that the Government of Bengal are supporting the suggestion of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce that the Workmen’s Compensation Insurance Policies should be stamped eight annas and the renewals four annas, and the receipts for compensation paid to the workers and that the agreements for lodgment with Commissioners under the Workmen’s Compensation Act should be exempted from Stamp duty, but the Government of India, holding the suggestion not suitable, for adoption, suggested that the duty of such policies should be regulated according to the amount of premium.

