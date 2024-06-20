ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Indian Municipalities.
Premium

Published - June 20, 2024 03:31 am IST

London, June 18: In the Commons, Sir Charles Yate asked what steps the Government of India was taking to improve the efficiency of Indian municipalities, especially those of Bengal and the United Provinces.

Mr. Richards replied that local self-government being a transferred provincial subject, it was not open to the Government of India to intervene in its administration. The efficiency of municipalities in any particular province was the responsibility of the Minister in charge of Local self-government in that province and through him of the Provincial Legislative Council.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US