A hundred years ago | Indian Municipalities.
Published - June 20, 2024 03:31 am IST

London, June 18: In the Commons, Sir Charles Yate asked what steps the Government of India was taking to improve the efficiency of Indian municipalities, especially those of Bengal and the United Provinces.

Mr. Richards replied that local self-government being a transferred provincial subject, it was not open to the Government of India to intervene in its administration. The efficiency of municipalities in any particular province was the responsibility of the Minister in charge of Local self-government in that province and through him of the Provincial Legislative Council.

