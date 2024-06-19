ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | Govt. goal to root out smallpox in fifth plan period
Published - June 19, 2024 02:05 am IST

SRINAGAR, June 18.

The Union Health Minister, Mr. Karan Singh, on June 17 directed health authorities at the Centre and in the States to see that smallpox is eradicated during the Fifth Plan period.

He set this deadline in his inaugural address to the northern zonal administrative medical officers’ conference here.

He said he was not impressed by the officials’ explanation that the increase in the incidence of smallpox was due to improved arrangements for counting and recording of cases.

Increase in malaria incidence

Mr. Karan Singh noted that the incidence of malaria, which came down from 75 millions in the pre-independence period to about 150,000 a decade ago, had since gone up to about 1.5 millions. This “disturbing trend” was primarily due to the fact that mosquitoes had developed resistance to the spray used in the malaria eradication programme.

Another reason was the complacency that had developed in the States and at the Centre too. He wanted malaria eradication to be given the highest priority. Two-thirds of the entire outlay on health was set apart for this programme and there was no reason why a breakthrough could not be achieved if the funds were properly spent.

