A hundred years ago | Indian students at Oxford.
Published - June 19, 2024 02:25 am IST

LANGUAGE QUALIFICATION.

(Special Cable---Copy right.)

LONDON, June 18.

The crowded Congregation of the Oxford University rejected by 60 votes to 33 the statute under which previous study of either Latin, Greek, French or German would no longer be a necessary qualification for the status of Indian junior student.

The Principal of Hertford in introducing the statute stated it would remove the anomaly and abolish what was regarded as a grievance. He said that foreigners from Europe had to meet the same condition, but one of the languages offered was their vernacular. Incidentally none of the five oriental classical languages was vernacular for oriental students and they were therefore placed at a disadvantage. Meanwhile Indian Universities accepted from European students the evidence of western learning in languages and there should be reciprocity at times like the present. It was important that anything promoted a shadow of suspicion that Oxford was lacking in sympathy should be avoided.

The Rector of Exeter said that the choice lay between having at Oxford a large number of ill-equipped Indian students and a small number of well-equipped Indian students who could benefit from the advanced work of the University.

