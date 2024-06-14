New Delhi, June 12: The Union Government is finalising a resolution on a national wage policy following the approval given to such a move by the Political Affairs Committee of the Cabinet in principle a few days ago. The main objectives of a national wage policy as conceived by the Union Government are to provide minimum wages not below the poverty line in the interest of health and efficiency of workers and to ensure to the workers and employees a due share in the fruits of growth. There will be rationalisation of inter-occupational, inter-industrial and inter-regional wage differentials so as to reduce disparities in a phased manner. At the same time, there will be a progressive elimination of unjustified wage differentials between the organised and the unorganised sectors.

