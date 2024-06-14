GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Minimum pay and regulation of higher incomes proposed
Premium

Published - June 14, 2024 05:50 am IST

New Delhi, June 12: The Union Government is finalising a resolution on a national wage policy following the approval given to such a move by the Political Affairs Committee of the Cabinet in principle a few days ago. The main objectives of a national wage policy as conceived by the Union Government are to provide minimum wages not below the poverty line in the interest of health and efficiency of workers and to ensure to the workers and employees a due share in the fruits of growth. There will be rationalisation of inter-occupational, inter-industrial and inter-regional wage differentials so as to reduce disparities in a phased manner. At the same time, there will be a progressive elimination of unjustified wage differentials between the organised and the unorganised sectors.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.