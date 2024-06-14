ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | General election in U.S.A.
Premium

Published - June 14, 2024 05:24 am IST

The Republican platform favours the adherence of the U.S. to the World Court of International Justice, endorses the refusal of the Government to become a member of the League of Nations, advocates the calling of a conference on limitation of land forces and use of submarines and poison gas and favours tariff on imports for the protection of labour. With regard to foreign debts, the platform holds up as model Britain’s debt settlement and declares the great nations cannot recognise the principle of repudiation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US