The Republican platform favours the adherence of the U.S. to the World Court of International Justice, endorses the refusal of the Government to become a member of the League of Nations, advocates the calling of a conference on limitation of land forces and use of submarines and poison gas and favours tariff on imports for the protection of labour. With regard to foreign debts, the platform holds up as model Britain’s debt settlement and declares the great nations cannot recognise the principle of repudiation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.