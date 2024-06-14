The Republican platform favours the adherence of the U.S. to the World Court of International Justice, endorses the refusal of the Government to become a member of the League of Nations, advocates the calling of a conference on limitation of land forces and use of submarines and poison gas and favours tariff on imports for the protection of labour. With regard to foreign debts, the platform holds up as model Britain’s debt settlement and declares the great nations cannot recognise the principle of repudiation.

