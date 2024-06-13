Madras, June 13: With a further fall in the level of the Red Hills lake owing to paucity of rains, the Madras Corporation authorities have advised the citizens to sink filter points, whereever possible, to augment supply and reduce consumption of water to the barest minimum for purposes other than drinking.

The Special Officer, Mr. T.V. Antony, told pressmen to-day that rainfall in the reservoir areas for the five months from January to May 1974 had averaged only 34.5 millimetres as against an average of over 100 mm in recent years of fair rains. The level at the Red Hills on June 11 stood at 6.07 feet above dead storage which represented only 40 percent of the water available at this time last year, when the lake level was 13 feet over the sill level. Poondi had been dry for the past three months as compared to the availability of 11,000 million gallons at this time last year. Sholavaram had become practically dry recently.

The Government and Corporation have taken a number of emergency measures to supplement and conserve the shrinking water supply. About 8 million to 10 million gallons of ground water is being supplied to Red Hills through ground water pumps. About 2,400 filter pumps installed by the Corporation are being put to use by the public and about a million gallons of water, which was previously being consumed for washing the mechanical filter beds at Kilpauk Water Works, is being recycled and supplied to the City.

In order to supply water to the slum areas of the City, five tanker lorries were commissioned this month, in addition to the two already in service.

Mr. Antony said he would advise all house owners with compounds to sink a filterpoint to guard against a situation when further reduction from the present supply of 35 million gallons a day would become necessary.

