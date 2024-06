Simla, June 11: The Arabian sea monsoon gave heavy rain in Malabar at the beginning of the week, but receded on 9th at the same time extending northwards to Ratnagiri.

The Bay monsoon was fairly active in Burma throughout the week and commenced on the 7th to give widespread rain in Assam with local falls in East and North Bengal. Jalpaiguri received 15 inches between 8th and 10th. In the interior of the peninsula, thunder showers were fairly numerous from 8th.

