New Delhi, July 8: India will not go in for a second peaceful nuclear explosion until “we know what we want from it,” Dr. H.N. Sethna, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, told newsmen here to-day. “We are not in this business just to make explosions,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Sethna who was briefing newsmen on the meeting of the Consultative Committee of the members of Parliament for the Departments of Atomic Energy, Space and Electronics, said it would take six months to gather data and only after that “we shall think of anything more.”

Answering questions on possibilities of harnessing nuclear explosions for peaceful uses in India, Dr. Sethna said after collecting the data on the nuclear explosion carried out on May 18, the Atomic Energy Commission would think of applying it for oil drilling in Gujarat area.

There is an oil field in Gujarat containing extremely viscous oil which does not flow freely when wells are drilled. The flow perhaps could be accelerated by a heating process and it could be studied whether nuclear explosion could be used for this purpose.

The main problem in respect of nuclear explosions, Dr. Sethna said, was radio-activity. Answering a question, he said that nuclear engineering had to be viewed in this context. The hazard of radio-activity would rule out explosions in populated areas. “I would think twice before trying to build canals through nuclear explosion,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.