A correspondent writes to the “Manchester Guardian”: While cruising off the coast of Panama in 1922 in the course of their research into the depths of the sea Lady Richmond Brown and Mr. Mitchell Hedges heard of a tribe of Indians in the interior that had never been seen by the white men. The information was given by the Indians on the coast at Cape San Blas whom Mr. Hedges helped with medical attention. The explorers made their way up a river, across a waterless desert, and then through thick bush, and at last found themselves among this strange tribe — the Chucanaque Indians.

