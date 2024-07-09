GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Unknown Panama tribe discovered
Premium

Published - July 09, 2024 04:30 am IST

A correspondent writes to the “Manchester Guardian”: While cruising off the coast of Panama in 1922 in the course of their research into the depths of the sea Lady Richmond Brown and Mr. Mitchell Hedges heard of a tribe of Indians in the interior that had never been seen by the white men. The information was given by the Indians on the coast at Cape San Blas whom Mr. Hedges helped with medical attention. The explorers made their way up a river, across a waterless desert, and then through thick bush, and at last found themselves among this strange tribe — the Chucanaque Indians.

