Lahore, July 8: An important decision has been reached by a full bench of the Lahore High Court consisting of Justice Broadway, Fforde and Campbell, with reference to trial by jury or assessors. An application was made on Monday by Mr. D’Connor; Bar-at-law; on behalf of a British soldier charged under Section 388 I.P.C., for causing grievious hurt to an Indian. The soldier was committed to Sessions for trial where a Jury was claimed. The Sessions Judge held the Jury could not be claimed and the High Court was moved for appeal. The Lordship decided that in cases of this nature, where a question of racial consideration arises, a jury consisting of majority of the defendant’s countrymen can be claimed.

