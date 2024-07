Jamshedpur, July 1: Heavy rains are being witnessed throughout the week. The weather is threatening and it seems the downpour will continue for a few days. Waters are coming down the hills and the rivers are getting full. Three cases of lightning have since been reported in Tinplate, G Town and L Town.

