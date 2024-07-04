New Delhi, July 3: An all-India sample survey conducted by Consumer Council of India has revealed that used motor oil is being utilised for adulteration with edible oils, hair oils etc, after being refined.

On the basis of this finding, the Consumer Council has written to the Ministry of Petroleum and Chemicals to take steps to check this practice which poses a serious health hazard.

The survey covered nearly 250 petrol stations where cars are also serviced. It was found that most of these service stations sold the used motor oil drained from cars during service, to the highest bidder who refined it at a hideout and sold it for adulteration with edible oils and hair oils of popular brands.

In Madras, 40 service stations were surveyed which were found to sell 2,500 litres of waste oil every day. In Bangalore, 15 service stations were surveyed which sold 1,000 litres per day. The largest daily sale of 4,000 litres of used oil was reported from Calcutta where 50 service stations were surveyed.

The Consumer Council, which has as its chairman the Union Deputy Minister for Labour, Mr. Balgovind Varma, has also referred to the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Commission about 100 cases where retail traders insist on consumers buying goods they do not need, as a condition for making available essential items to them.

The retailers are reported to have passed on the blame to manufacturers’ representatives and wholesale distributors who refuse to supply the retailer essential articles unless they buy non-salable items too.