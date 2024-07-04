GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Edible oil adulterated with used motor oil
Premium

Published - July 04, 2024 05:09 am IST

New Delhi, July 3: An all-India sample survey conducted by Consumer Council of India has revealed that used motor oil is being utilised for adulteration with edible oils, hair oils etc, after being refined.

On the basis of this finding, the Consumer Council has written to the Ministry of Petroleum and Chemicals to take steps to check this practice which poses a serious health hazard.

The survey covered nearly 250 petrol stations where cars are also serviced. It was found that most of these service stations sold the used motor oil drained from cars during service, to the highest bidder who refined it at a hideout and sold it for adulteration with edible oils and hair oils of popular brands.

In Madras, 40 service stations were surveyed which were found to sell 2,500 litres of waste oil every day. In Bangalore, 15 service stations were surveyed which sold 1,000 litres per day. The largest daily sale of 4,000 litres of used oil was reported from Calcutta where 50 service stations were surveyed.

The Consumer Council, which has as its chairman the Union Deputy Minister for Labour, Mr. Balgovind Varma, has also referred to the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Commission about 100 cases where retail traders insist on consumers buying goods they do not need, as a condition for making available essential items to them.

The retailers are reported to have passed on the blame to manufacturers’ representatives and wholesale distributors who refuse to supply the retailer essential articles unless they buy non-salable items too. 

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.