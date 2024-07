London, July 2: The London portion of the big loan to assist in rehabilitating Hungary amounting to €7,902,000 in 7½ per cent, sterling bonds at 88 and redeemable in 1934-44 was issued to-day. The lists closed at 11:30 in the morning. This is about 70 per cent of the loan, the balance of which is being divided between various other countries. The New York portion of 7,500,000 dollars was issued simultaneously with the London portion.

