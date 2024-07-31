Trivandrum, July 30: The toll of victims claimed by the floods and landslips in Kerala has mounted to 36, according to the latest official reports. Idikki district suffered the maximum loss of lives (27) and damage to crops and property. Seven deaths were reported in Kozhikode district and two in Cannanore district. Unofficial reports said that two children in Chengannur (Alleppey district) and a child in Trichur were also victims of the floods.

Though the rains have abated, the draining away of the flood waters is pushing up the level in the backwaters and causing the problem of heavy sea erosion along the coastal tract.

Hopes aroused in the Kuttanad farmers by the delayed monsoon and the crops coming up well have now been dashed to pieces with the present submersion of 45,000 acres and a feared crop damage to the extent of over 50 per cent. They expected to be able to recover less than 20,000 tonnes of rice as against the expected yield of over 40,000 tonnes.