Fifty years ago | Relief work in Malabar
Premium

Published - July 31, 2024 03:55 am IST

Calicut, July 30: A meeting of the Malabar Floods Relief Committee was held here to-day with Mr. J.A. Thorne I.C.S. Collector, Malabar in the Chair.

Subscription amounting to little over Rs. 5,000 having been collected towards the relief fund, the Committee decided to begin relief measures immediately in Calicut. As regards the interior villages, it was decided to invite reports from local officials as to the extent of the damages by floods. Dr. Balram, having invited the Collector’s attention to the increase in price of rice, the Collector again warned price merchants against the increase and characterised it as a disgraceful breach of a distinct promise made by them at the first meeting.

Reports now available go to show that considerable damage has been done in Wynad by the floods. Seven estate coolies perished under a wall that collapsed owing to floods.

Telegraphic communication between Calicut and Cochin has been resumed since last evening.

From the Archives

