Alleppey, July 23: The whole Kuttanad area is under water. Kuttanad, a very fertile, wealthy and thickly populated area in Central Travancore, though subjected to floods a few days in July every year, is now under a very heavy flood which was never heard of in the history of Travancore. It is said that the flood that occurred some 42 years ago was the heaviest on record. The present flood has gone a foot and a half higher than that. For the past ten days there has been continuous rain throughout day and night with heavy storms at intervals and as result of which water began to rise in all the rivers from 17th July.

