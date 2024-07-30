ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | In Travancore
Premium

Published - July 30, 2024 03:05 am IST

Alleppey, July 23: The whole Kuttanad area is under water. Kuttanad, a very fertile, wealthy and thickly populated area in Central Travancore, though subjected to floods a few days in July every year, is now under a very heavy flood which was never heard of in the history of Travancore. It is said that the flood that occurred some 42 years ago was the heaviest on record. The present flood has gone a foot and a half higher than that. For the past ten days there has been continuous rain throughout day and night with heavy storms at intervals and as result of which water began to rise in all the rivers from 17th July.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US