GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | In Travancore
Premium

Published - July 30, 2024 03:05 am IST

Alleppey, July 23: The whole Kuttanad area is under water. Kuttanad, a very fertile, wealthy and thickly populated area in Central Travancore, though subjected to floods a few days in July every year, is now under a very heavy flood which was never heard of in the history of Travancore. It is said that the flood that occurred some 42 years ago was the heaviest on record. The present flood has gone a foot and a half higher than that. For the past ten days there has been continuous rain throughout day and night with heavy storms at intervals and as result of which water began to rise in all the rivers from 17th July.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.