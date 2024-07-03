Bangalore, July 2: The Health Minister of Karnataka, Mr. H. Siddaveerappa, has drawn the attention of the Central Government to what he characterised here to-day as the ‘alarming’ recrudescence of malaria not only in Karnataka but also in the entire South including Goa, and has asked for immediate remedial measures under the National Malaria Control and Eradication Programme.

Highlighting the growing incidence of malaria in Karnataka in particular, Mr. Siddaveerappa told pressmen here to-day that while there were only 768 attacks of malaria in the State in 1962, the number rose to 72,000 in 1973 and upto the end of May 1974, the attacks totalled 30,500. In Tamil Nadu the incidence had risen from 1,596 cases in 1964 to 4,400 in 1973, while the Kerala figures were 27 in 1964 and 689 in 1973 and 117 upto the end of May 1974.

It looked as if the malaria cycle had taken a reverse turn, Mr. Siddaveerappa said and feared that it might take at least ten years to reverse the trend and eradicate malaria all over again.

Dr. R.G. Roy, Deputy Director of the Regional Co-ordinating Organisation, National Malaria Eradication Programme also said here to-day that the scourge of malaria was causing serious concern in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and warned that if it were not contained it might harm hundreds of lives.

Mr. Siddaveerappa attributed the recrudescence of malaria largely to the shift in accent from the preventive to the curative aspect of public health and also to the paucity of funds to organise trained and elaborate staff to fight malaria. The malaria mosquitoes were breeding in a prolific manner because of the neglect of sewerage systems particularly in the urban areas and the general lack of appreciation of the importance of sanitation.

