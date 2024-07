Allahabad, July 2: The “Pioneer” understands that Kunwar Maharaj Singh has been provisionally selected to be the officer to be deputed by the Government of India to study the conditions in Mauritius with reference to the proposed reopening of the Indian immigration, subject to the acquiescence of the Mauritius Government.

