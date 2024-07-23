Srinagar, July 22: The extraordinary movements and build up of Pakistan army all along the 777-mile long line of actual control and on the international borders in Jammu and Kashmir State, including Ladakh, have not caused much concern among the over 10 lakhs people living adjacent to the line of actual control. They seem to be fully confident that the Indian security forces were alert and were vigilantly guarding the frontiers. This correspondent returned here to-day with this impression after an extensive tour of some of the border areas of the State along with some Kashmir Government officials.

According to some reliable reports reaching here the Pakistan Army has secretly made advance movement of tanks in the Sialkot and Chhamb sectors of the Jammu region. The number of violations of the line of actual control by Pakistani armed personnel has also considerably increased in the recent past as they have been every now and then, resorting to indiscriminate firing on the Indian Army pickets, border patrolling parties and civilian areas.

But, according to official sources here, there has been no casualty though some Indian security personnel and civilians had some minor bullet injuries both in the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region.

Pakistani armed security personnel first of all broke the lull on the line of actual control in Mendhar, Poonch and Chhamb sectors last month with the use of mortars and light machine guns.