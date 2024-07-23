ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Periyar rises 8 ft.
Published - July 23, 2024 03:40 am IST

Trivandrum, July 23: Due to recent heavy rains on the western ghats disastrous floods have occurred in various parts of Travancore resulting in considerable loss to property. The on-rush of floods caused several houses to be abandoned in which some loss of life is also reported. Heavy damage has been caused to great quantities of grains stocked for the season. Refugees are migrating to places of elevation. Present floods are unprecedented both in volume and the extent of damages. The Periyar has risen to 8 feet. Traffic is impeded. H.H. the Maharaja’s South Travancore tour has been postponed.

