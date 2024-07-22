United Nations, July 21: The Security Council last night unanimously called for a ceasefire by all belligerents in Cyprus and negotiations by Greece, Turkey and Britain to restore peace and constitutional Government there.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a resolution calling on all States to respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Cyprus, the Council also demanded “an immediate end to foreign military intervention” which contravened this.

Turkey, which landed troops in Cyprus early yesterday has special treaty responsibilities together with Greece and Britain, for guaranteeing Cypriot independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The document also, in effect, requested the withdrawal from Cyprus of the 650 Greek Army officers heading the Cyprus National Guard, which led the July 15 coup against the Government of Archbishop Makarios.

All parties were called on to co-operate fully with the 2,300 man peace-keeping force stationed on the island since 1964 to keep the peace between the Greek majority and Turkish minority communities.

The 15-nation Council decided to keep the situation under constant review and asked the Secretary-General, Mr. Kurt Waldheim, to report as appropriate “with a view to adopting measures in order to ensure that peaceful conditions are restored as soon as possible.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.