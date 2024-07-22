GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | U.N. calls for Greek pull-out
Premium

Published - July 22, 2024 04:00 am IST

United Nations, July 21: The Security Council last night unanimously called for a ceasefire by all belligerents in Cyprus and negotiations by Greece, Turkey and Britain to restore peace and constitutional Government there.

In a resolution calling on all States to respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Cyprus, the Council also demanded “an immediate end to foreign military intervention” which contravened this.

Turkey, which landed troops in Cyprus early yesterday has special treaty responsibilities together with Greece and Britain, for guaranteeing Cypriot independence.

The document also, in effect, requested the withdrawal from Cyprus of the 650 Greek Army officers heading the Cyprus National Guard, which led the July 15 coup against the Government of Archbishop Makarios.

All parties were called on to co-operate fully with the 2,300 man peace-keeping force stationed on the island since 1964 to keep the peace between the Greek majority and Turkish minority communities.

The 15-nation Council decided to keep the situation under constant review and asked the Secretary-General, Mr. Kurt Waldheim, to report as appropriate “with a view to adopting measures in order to ensure that peaceful conditions are restored as soon as possible.”

