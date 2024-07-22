Mysore, July 20: The floods in the Cauvery and its tributaries are subsiding. The overflow on the Kannambadi Dam is now 11 ft, and the overflow on the bridge over the waste weirs has subsided, making access to the dam possible. It is apprehended that some slight damage has been caused to the rear slope of the dam.

Seringapatam is surrounded on all sides by water. But for the fort which surrounds the historic town, there would have been a deluge at Seringapatam. The moats surrounding the fort are full of water. The Wellesley Bridge is completely under water. The bridge is likely to have sustained serious damage, but it is too early to say anything. Wheeled traffic on the road from Seringapatam to Bangalore is out of the question for some time.

