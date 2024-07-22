GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Havoc in Mysore
Premium

Published - July 22, 2024 03:40 am IST

Mysore, July 20: The floods in the Cauvery and its tributaries are subsiding. The overflow on the Kannambadi Dam is now 11 ft, and the overflow on the bridge over the waste weirs has subsided, making access to the dam possible. It is apprehended that some slight damage has been caused to the rear slope of the dam.

Seringapatam is surrounded on all sides by water. But for the fort which surrounds the historic town, there would have been a deluge at Seringapatam. The moats surrounding the fort are full of water. The Wellesley Bridge is completely under water. The bridge is likely to have sustained serious damage, but it is too early to say anything. Wheeled traffic on the road from Seringapatam to Bangalore is out of the question for some time.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.