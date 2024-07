Simla, July 2: The printing ink industry came up before the Tariff Board yesterday for protection. The Hooghly Ink Company which is stated to be the only concern which manufactures printing ink in substantial quantities in India, through Mr. Richardson, Managing Director, pressed for protection. The Company is a private limited company and there is no Indian capital nor are there Indians on the directorate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.