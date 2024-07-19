Bombay, July 18: An American tanker, carrying over 23,000 tonnes of wheat for India, struck a rock and ran aground on Tuesday (July 16th) 1.5 km south-east of Bombay Port Trust’s lighthouse. Port Trust authorities said to-day that attempts by tugs of the Port Trust to pull out the grounded tanker — “North Field” — had not succeeded so far and that a 17,000-tonne tug had been summoned from Colombo.

Port Trust officials expect that the powerful salvage tug from Colombo will reach Bombay day after tomorrow and attempts to refloat the food tanker can be resumed then. Port Trust pilots who are standing by the stricken tanker reported that the vessel had suffered damage on her starboard side. It was also feared that a portion of the wheat cargo could be damaged by water gushing into the ship.

The pilots, however, do not forsee any immediate danger of the ship sinking.