Trichinopoly, July 19: Water in the Cauvery has gone down by about one foot and Srirangam and Tiruvanakoil are still cut off from communication on all sides, although some wend their way to Trichy through Devadanam Paracheri, where there is 4 to 5 feet of water. Reports continue to arrive that more arches of the Coleroon bridge have been washed away. The Collector and District Board Engineer have proceeded to the spot by special boat.

