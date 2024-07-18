New Delhi, July 17: The ordinance part of the Government’s anti-inflationary package, will apply to about six lakh income-tax payers including professionals, businessmen, and houseowners and will not cover those who are not citizens of India.

The ordinance is expected to immobilise Rs. 50 crores in 1974-75 and Rs. 55-60 crores the next year.

The ordinance called the Compulsory Deposits Scheme (income tax payers) Ordinance, 1974, requires that those getting annual incomes above Rs. 15,000 and upto Rs. 25,000 will have to deposit 4 per cent of their aggregate income.

The rate will be 6 per cent for the income slab of Rs. 25,001-Rs. 70,000 and 8 per cent for all incomes above this level.

The amounts deposited will be repaid in five annual instalments at the end of two years- which means the amounts deposited during this year would be fully recoverable by 1982 and in the next year.

The deposits will earn a rate of interest of 8.5 per cent which is the ruling maximum bank deposit rate.

The Ordinance comes close on the heels of the two earlier Ordinances for the impounding of additional dearness allowances and salary increases and dividends. The government will shortly announce procedural and other details as to the manner in which the amounts should be deposited.

The intention is that the deposits will be made with the notified banks.

The Finance Minister Mr. Y. B. Chavan later called on the President and it was understood he emphasised the urgency for promulgating the ordinance.