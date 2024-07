Allahabad, July 17: The pioneer learns that progress is being made with the revised scheme of the Army in India. Reserve of officers and at the moment the authorities are believed to be considering the possibility of giving commissions in the Reserve to selected non-commissioned officers and men of the Auxiliary Force.

