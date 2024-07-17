GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Indo-American barter deals mooted
Premium

Published - July 17, 2024 04:37 am IST

New Delhi, July 16: For the first time, barter deals have been mooted in Indo-American trade. The proposal envisages India exporting engineering goods like castings, hand tools, machine tools and electronic components, and in return importing electric power generation and transmission equipment and textile machinery.

According to Mr. Stephen Duncan Peters, Counsellor for Commercial Affairs in American Embassy here, the barter arrangement has been thought of, as India has to divert its limited foreign exchange resources to buy oil.

Two senior officials of American Embassy are now in the U.S. to sell the barter idea to American businessmen, as this represents a break from their trading methods. The Embassy officials, who have mooted this proposal, have assured American businessmen that the barter would be tried only for two items — power equipment and textile machinery.

American businessmen have been told that about one-fifth of the world’s trade is to-day conducted under barter or similar trade arrangements. Further, the barter deal has been mooted for the two items not by choice but out of necessity.

Mr. Duncan Peters is confident that U.S. manufacturers will agree to this barter idea which is one of the new grounds being explored to step up Indo-American trade. The U.S. is one of the largest trading partners of India.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.