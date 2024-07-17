GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | In Parliament
Premium

Published - July 17, 2024 04:21 am IST

London, July 16: In the House of Commons, Mr. (Patrick) Hannon asked, with regard to the seizure of arms on board “Schlesien” in Colombo, whether in view of the embargo on the importation of arms into China steps would be taken to ascertain whether the consignment had been intended for China, and, if so, by whom it had been despatched. Mr. Thomas replied that doubtless local authorities would take any necessary steps to ascertain the origin and destination of the cargo. Hannon suggested that Mr. Thomas should instruct his representatives in Ceylon to care that no such consignments get through in future without very careful examination.

