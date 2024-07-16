Rhodes (Greece), July 15: The Cyprus Armed Forces overthrew Archbishop Makarios in a coup to-day and appointed a newspaper publisher as President, Cyprus Radio said in a broadcast monitored here. The broadcast identified the new President as Mr. Nicholas Sampson.

The radio earlier reported Archbishop Makarios had been killed, but did not repeat this report in announcing the appointment of Mr. Sampson.

A Turkish-language broadcast from the Cypriot city of Paphos monitored in Tel Aviv said that President Makarios was alive and had sought refuge in the area of United Nations offices in Cyprus.

A Greek-language radio station reported that “the forces of President Makarios are in control of the Limassol sector.”

Speaking in English, the announcer called the “new President” a traitor and warned that he would not remain in power very long.

Israel Radio reported that Makarios said in a live radio broadcast to-night that as long as he lived, the newly claimed military regime would not rule Cyprus.

The Israeli broadcast claimed that it was the first positive proof that Archbishop Makarios survived the coup against his Government.

(In Stockholm, Sweden’s Defence Staff said Makarios was still alive and had sought United Nations protection. A cable from the Swedish U.N. battalion at Famagusta said Makarios had sought refuge in a British Cyprus base and had cabled U.N. headquarters in New York for U.N. intervention, a staff spokesman said).

