Berlin, July 15: The German Bill for the establishment of a new Gold Note Bank has been submitted to the Reparations Commission. The Bank will be conducted in similar lines to the Reichsbank. The directorate will be exclusively German, but it will be supervised by a general council of fourteen members comprising seven German and seven appointed by America, Britain, Italy, France, Belgium, Switzerland, and Holland as creditors of the new bank.

